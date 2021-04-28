Pakistan stresses equitable supply of vaccine

ISLAMABAD: As countries, across the globe, try unsuccessfully to face the challenge that the COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed upon them. Pakistan on Tuesday stressed the need to ensure equitable and affordable supply of vaccine as ‘global public good.’

The notions of stigmatisation and insinuations on the origin of the virus must be discouraged and all countries should uphold multilateralism and extend full support to WHO’s science-based work and reject its politicisation.

These views were raised by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi while participating in the six-country Foreign Ministers’ Video Conference on Joint Response to COVID-19. He appreciated the key deliverables of the conference, including China-South Asia Emergency Supplies Reserve, China-South Asia Poverty Alleviation Cooperative Development Center and China-South Asia E-Commerce Cooperation Forum on Poverty Alleviation in Rural Areas.

He underlined that these initiatives will equip participating countries to better respond to health emergencies and natural disasters, and will be helpful in eradicating poverty. The conference was hosted by the State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China. Foreign ministers of Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan also attended the conference.

“It was important for all participating countries to enhance cooperation and collaboration in areas like COVID-19 pandemic, poverty alleviation and disaster relief. The pandemic was a common challenge and required joint efforts”, Qureshi was quoted by the Foreign Office.

Pakistan is of the view that economic and human security stands at the centre of regional development paradigm. China-Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC), and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) would emerge as the regional hub of trade, connectivity and economic activity.