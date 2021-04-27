Tarin directs provinces to monitor basic commodities’ prices

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin has directed to review the entire supply chain from farmer to end consumer for basic commodities to ensure that farmer is paid well and consumer gets the maximum relief.

He gave these directions while chairing a meeting of the national price monitoring committee here on Monday. Shaukat Tarin also urged the provinces to chalk out a firm plan for monitoring of prices and availability of stock of basic commodities at Ramazan sasta bazaars and facilitate general public in Eid shopping, which largely takes place during the last week of Ramazan. He further directed to keep the prices of basic commodities in check during the Eid holidays.

Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation updated the NPMC that all basic commodities are well stocked across the chain of USC outlets including wheat, flour, sugar, ghee and pulses at subsidized prices. He requested the general public to visit utility stores’ outlets during morning hours to avoid large queues.

The finance minister stressed upon the need to ensure availability of basic commodities at USCs throughout the country and urged the people to benefit from the mobile utility stores facility amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, secretary finance briefed the committee about the decline in weekly SPI by 0.40 percent whereas prices of 13 items recorded a decline and 26 items remained stable. Prices of essential commodities including tomatoes, onions, sugar, potatoes and poultry were reduced during the last week.