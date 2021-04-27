close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
AFP
April 27, 2021

Iran downplays FM’s remarks

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry downplayed on Monday a leaked audiotape of Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif in which he said the military played too strong a role in diplomacy, saying it reflected his personal opinions. Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Zarif’s comments in the three-hour tape were "confidential" and should not have been released. "What was published was not an interview with the media," Khatibzadeh told reporters in Tehran.

