FB blocks Australian MP for virus misinformation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Facebook removed Australian member of parliament Craig Kelly’s page for repeatedly peddling pandemic misinformation, the social media giant said on Monday. Kelly previously had posts blocked on the platform and was forced to quit the governing Liberal Party, amid controversial statements on vaccine safety, lockdowns and unproven Covid treatments. Facebook said it removed his popular page permanently after "repeated violations" of its policies.