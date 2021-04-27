RDA seals 10 plazas, 22 shops

Rawalpindi: On the direction of Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorised constructions are underway in full swing to control illegal development of housing projects.

The Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing’s staff including In-charge Demolition Squad Asif Bashir Tarar and building inspectors and others have taken strict action against illegal residential cum commercial buildings, sealed 10 illegal plazas, 22 illegal shops and 8 houses in different areas of Rawalpindi.

The Director LU&BC Jamshaid Aftab said 40 notices and 10 challans have been issued to the owners of illegally constructed buildings.

LU&BC Wing has also received fees/charges of Rs25.75 million from various residential cum commercial buildings last week in lieu of commercialisation fee.

The owners of the above mentioned properties have violated approved plans/maps violating the Punjab Development of States Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations, 2020 and constructed illegal residential cum commercial buildings without approval and NOC.