KP CM okays giving more areas under PDA authority

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved in principle to give six more areas of the provincial capital in the jurisdiction of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

An official handout said the chief minister chaired the fifth board meeting of PDA here. It said that the matter would be placed before the provincial government for final approval and consequently these areas would be notified as authority areas of PDA.

The new areas proposed to be notified as authority area included Kohat Road upto Peshawar urban limits, Nasir Bagh Road commencing from Jamrud Road, Warsak Road from Khyber Road till northern by-pass, Charsadda Road commencing from Back Khan Chowk upto 7.5 kilometers and all areas notified for Gandhara City.

Provincial ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Akbar Ayub, other members of the board and high-ups of PDA attended the meeting. Various matters related to developmental activities and administrative matters of PDA came under discussion and a number of important decisions were taken.

The meeting was informed that presently duty areas of PDA consisted of Hayatabad, Regi Model Town, G.T. Road, Ring Road and Motorway confluence till Motorway Plaza. The meeting decided in principle to expand the duty area of PDA and present the matter for approval to the provincial cabinet.

The meeting was informed that PDA was working on a number of flagship developmental projects in Peshawar which include Gandhara City, New General Bus Stand, Northern Section of Ring Road, Detour Road. The board also approved the revised estate management rates and fees structure as well as Auction Regulation 2021 of the authority.

Similarly, the board agreed to certain interventions aimed at the improving in environment and urban aesthetics of Peshawar through Corporate Social Responsibility and approved the proposed terms and conditions of MoU for involvement of private firms and companies by floating Expression of Interest.

Moreover, the forum nodded to the proposed plan for improvement in solid waste management system in Hayatabad, and approved the acquisition of 200 kanal of land adjacent to Hayatabad for public graveyard.

The chief minister directed the high-ups of PDA for necessary steps to ensure the timely completion of all the developmental projects under the authority so that public could benefit from these projects. He directed the authorities concerned to complete the beautification scheme of Hayatabad by June this year.