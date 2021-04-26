Wrong parking main hurdle in traffic flow

Rawalpindi : Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said wrong parking is creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which is one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated he said adding the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding the smooth flow of traffic on city roads.