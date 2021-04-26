Babar the fastest to score 2000 T20I runs

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has become the fastest batsman to score 2,000 in T20Is, leaving behind Indian captain Virat Kohli.

The ICC number-one ranked ODI player reached the landmark in only his 52nd T20I innings. The Indian skipper had done that in his 56th innings.

Babar is the third Pakistani batsman and eleventh in the world to achieve the feat. The other two Pakistanis are Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez.