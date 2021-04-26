Corona SOPs desks set up in model bazaars

LAHORE:Secretary Industry, Commerce and Trade Wasif Khurshid directed for strictly implementing Corona SOPs in model Ramazan bazaars and not allowing any person to enter the bazaar without masks.

Corona desks were also set up in model bazaars. A spokesperson of the Model Bazaars Sunday said that Secretary Wasif Khurshid said that thousands of people are benefiting from model markets. Providing relief to people is the top priority. Model Ramazan Bazaar is a ray of hope for people in times of inflation, he said and appreciated the excellent quality and availability of goods in Model Ramazan Bazaars.