Complete lockdown in many areas

LAHORE:The district administration on Sunday imposed a complete lockdown in many City localities.

DC Mudassar Riaz said lockdown was imposed in Awan Town and PCSIR Phase II Allama Iqbal Zone, in Aziz Bhatti Zone, Guldast Town, Amiruddin Park, Paragon Executive Cottage, Imperial Garden, Green City A Block, Tajpura Scheme E Block and Green City C Block, DHA Phase III XX Block, DHA Phase Five H Block in Tehsil Cantt, Islampura and Sanda in Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone, Abu Bakar Block, Garden Town and Model Town H Block in Gulberg Zone.

The DC said all the assistant commissioners should implement SOPs in the locked areas in their respective areas. He said shopping malls, markets and offices in these areas will remain closed and there will be a complete ban on unnecessary movement of people in these areas.