Composite uplift prime agenda of PTI, says Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the composite development is the prime agenda of the PTI government, adding that the government is working to extend the development process to all the areas of the province.

Addressing a press conference with Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Dr Firdous said the government is giving rights to people of South Punjab on their doorstep.

The government is continuing the composite development process and every district will benefit from the fruits of composite development policy, she said.

The Special Assistant said the South Punjab Secretariat is an important development towards South Punjab province as it would usher in a new era of development.

She said the government has done away with the policy of selective development and development of all the areas and regions has been ensured because the welfare of the masses is the basic job of every democratic government.

Dr Firdous said the PTI was formed to ensure and promote justice and accountability and blood is not thicker than water in the PTI.

The SACM said that ‘Showbaz’ Sharif has been released on bail and his cronies and embedded team members are joyous over it but no details are given about his connection with Manzoor Paparwala.