Iran Guards kill three terrorists

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that they had dismantled a “terrorist” cell linked to the Islamic republic’s enemies and killed three of its members in the country’s southeast.

The Guards mounted a "successful operation" on Saturday morning in Sistan-Balochistan province and ambushed the “"terrorist cell linked to the global arrogance” according to a statement published on the force’s official website, Sepah News.

Iran generally uses the term "global arrogance" to refer to the US or its allies. “Three of the terrorists were killed and their weapons, ammunition and communications equipment were seized,” the statement added.

The Guards said the group had "entered the area some time ago for sabotage and terrorist operations", without providing further details.