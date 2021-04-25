Infant dies at Machhar Colony home

A nine-month-old girl was found dead in her home located in Machhar Colony, said an official of the Docks police station on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Maria Jamil.

Police said her family initially claimed that the infant had been found dead outside their house, but later on in the investigation, it was found that the girl had died at home.

The official said that the police are waiting for the report of the minor’s post-mortem examination to determine the actual cause of death while they continue their investigation.

Accidents

A man died after falling off the roof of his house, said an official of the Sachal police station. The deceased was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 50-year-old Mustafa, son of Qadir Bakhsh.

Separately, a man was killed and another injured in a road traffic accident near the Kathore bridge on the Superhighway. The casualties were taken to a private hospital. The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Abdur Raheem, son of Ramzan, and the injured as Ramzan Liaquat.