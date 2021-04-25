A different dynamic

The PML-N, which over the past seven months has been represented chiefly by Maryam Nawaz and driven forward by the fierce speeches delivered by its Mian Nawaz Sharif, will now once again fall under the leadership of the more subdued Shahbaz Sharif. Shahbaz was released from jail on Friday on bail after a seven-month period in a case concerning money laundering. His presence brings to his own party new questions which need to be handled deftly. The seven months that Shehbaz Sharif spent in jail have seen a transformation of the PDM from a vibrant body of opposition leaders to a lackluster and loose bunch of bickering politicos. That said, his absence did provide Maryam Nawaz a fine opportunity to burnish her skills as a challenger to the ruling party and as an orator of considerable political talent. It may now be a daunting task for him to take the centre stage from Maryam as the differences of personality, persona, and physical health are quite evident and noticeable.

It is also not clear as yet, how and when Shahbaz would like to take up the reins of the PML-N, if at all. Perhaps a better option for him would be to mend fractures within the PDM by initiating a reconciliatory dialogue with the PPP, and let Maryam lead her onslaught against the PTI. These are two different fronts and two heads are better than one in this battle of wits. To rekindle the fire of the PDM’s united front against the government, Shahbaz can definitely play a role – provided he does not confront the pivotal narrative of his brother and niece. While the Nawaz Sharif faction in the group still wishes to conduct a long march to Islamabad and possible resignations from the assemblies, it is just not clear if Shahbaz will go along with this line of action. He has himself in the past, unlike his elder brother, avoided direct attacks on the establishment and taken a quieter view on the situation.

At the same time, he must also play his part of an opposition leader who is able to challenge the government and draw attention to the multiple crises affecting the country. These include inflation, which is hitting the country badly, especially in the month of Ramazan and also the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to have a devastating impact on lives. Shahbaz at this point will need to show statesmanship and the ability to lead. The extent to which he succeeds in keeping the PDM together or creating a new strategy to challenge the government will determine the kind of politics we see in the coming months. Anyway, with increasing cases of corona infections the next few months are likely to see subdued political activity. And, most importantly, if the situation turns into a national crisis, as it has happened in India, then the government and the opposition must come together to help the nation rather than trying to outdo each other in politics.