Fighting Covid-19

This refers to the letter ‘Rising cases’ (April 23) by Hammal Naseer Nagwari. The third wave of the coronavirus has resulted in a sudden spike in the number of cases. The country has been reporting over a hundred deaths almost every other day. It is surprising to see that many people are still not taking the deadly virus seriously. They have refused to wear face masks and there is no concept of social distancing in this part of the world.

Also, the government isn’t taking strict decisions to contain the spread of the virus. It is also not doing anything to ensure the strict implementation of SOPs. How are we going to keep ourselves safe from the virus? The government has to come up with a well-thought-out plan to deal with this situation in an efficient manner. Our carelessness will lead to a dangerous crisis.

Rahim Humraz

Balnigwar