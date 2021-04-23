Seven fall victim to coronavirus

FAISALABAD: Seven more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 764 in the district and 210 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said 1,022 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector hospitals during the same period. He said so far 10,985 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 5,335. He said 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 106 at the DHQ hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 274 patients, including 171 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 112, including 24 confirmed admitted to DHQ hospital, and 65, including 34 confirmed were admitted to General Hospital.