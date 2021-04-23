Pak-Iran relations moving in positive direction: FM

TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said the relations between Pakistan and Iran had taken a new turn towards positivity and cooperation.

In a video statement issued at the conclusion of his visit to the Iranian capital, the foreign minister said the fraternal relations between the two countries had deepened.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran had improved markedly over the past two-and-a-half years.

Qureshi said his meetings with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif and the Iranian Parliament’s speaker focused on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing people-to-people contacts.

He said it was agreed that, like Pakistan, the parliament of Iran should also play a role in countering the growing trend of Islamophobia in the West.

On the situation in Afghanistan, the foreign minister said both sides had greater consensus that efforts should be made towards peace and stability there.

Qureshi said the Iranian side updated him regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks with the United States.

He said the memorandum of understanding signed between Pakistan and Iran would open trade centres in the border areas.

He said a new crossing point in Mand and Pishin had been opened which would not only benefit the locals but also strengthen bilateral trade.

Qureshi said he was returning from Tehran “very satisfied”.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid his respects at the shrine of Imam Ali Raza (AS) in Mashhad and met the custodian of Astan Quds Razavi, Ahmed Marvi.

The meeting focused on the need for unity in the Muslim world and upholding the reverence of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Qureshi said the scholars of Muslim Ummah must play their part in discouraging the growing trend of Islamophobia and expressed satisfaction that the Iranian leadership was committed to working with Pakistan at the international level to protect the honour of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The FM thanked the Iranian leadership for its continued support to Pakistan’s position on the issue of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed gratitude to the Iranian government for the special facilities provided to Pakistani visitors as thousands came every year for pilgrimages to shrines of Imams.

Astan Quds Razavi custodian Ahmed Marvi thanked the foreign minister for launching a comprehensive policy for the convenience of the pilgrims. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and consul general in Mashhad were also present. The foreign minister was received by the deputy governor general Khorasan on his arrival at the Mashhad airport.