Man kills younger brother over domestic issue

MULTAN: A youth Wednesday allegedly shot dead his younger brother over a minor domestic dispute in Makhdoom Rashid. According to police, Amjad and his elder brother Mujahid exchanged harsh words when Amjad refused to marry with his uncle’s daughter.Mujahid opened fire at him, leaving him dead on the spot. Makhdoom Rashid police have registered a case.Reportedly, both the brothers are serving with Pakistan Army and were on leave these days.