Man killed, wife injured in attack

SUKKUR: An employee of Town Municipal Committee Nara was killed and his wife injured in an attack in the Ranipur city of Khairpur on Wednesday.

Reports said unidentified accused attacked the house of Ali Mardan Phulpoto alias Bisho Phulpoto in Ranipur city, in which he was killed on the spot, while his wife Samina received injuries. The police shifted the body and injured to Ranipur hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police said the deceased had contracted love marriage with his wife six months ago. They said the deceased was originally a resident of Mahmood Goth near Shah Hussain Police Station Khairpur. Meanwhile, the relatives of deceased staged a sit-in against the killing at Shah Hussain Bypass and accused Shahzado Phulpoto, brother of injured Samina, and others for the attack. They also demanded the arrest of the alleged killers.