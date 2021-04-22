PM’s Ramazan package nowhere to be seen: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has blamed Imran Khan and the PTI government for the skyrocketing inflation during the holy month of Ramazan and said the “selected prime minister’, who was walking around the world with a begging bowl, gave no relief to the people but only disgrace.

The PPP chairman made it clear that the solution to this country and its problems is not Imran Khan’s business as the Ramazan package announced by him is nowhere to be seen. “Subsidizing Utility Stores in Ramazan did not end the government’s responsibility as inflation in the open market was skyrocketing, while most of the Bachat bazaars, set up by the government, are selling items more expensively than the open market,” he said.

“Imran Khan should have mercy on the masses to step down to save the nation from further damage and suffering,” he demanded in a statement on Wednesday. Bilawal said increase in prices of 16 essential commodities, including ghee, flour, pulses and meat at the beginning of Ramazan, was the incompetence of the PTI government and Imran Khan was the main reason for miseries in the country. He also said that the recent report of think tanks shows that the economy is suffering from severe slowdown.

Bilawal expressed concern over the fact that inflation has risen alarmingly after Imran Khan’s announcement of surveillance of everything during Ramazan, adding that the selected prime minister was hostile to the people by sponsoring inflation mafia.