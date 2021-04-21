Robbers snatch Rs1.8m from travellers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Five masked men snatched Rs1.8 million and five precious mobile sets from the occupants of a car intercepted near Jamal Morr in the jurisdiction of Yarak Police Station on Tuesday.

The police said that five unidentified masked men in a car forcibly stopped another car near Jamal Morr and looted the inmates identified as Hadi Shah, Ansar Abbas, Gul Muhammad and Imtiaz Hussain. They said the robbers snatched Rs1.8 million and five mobiles sets from them and fled the scene. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.