Zimbabwe ready to exploit home conditions, says Sean Williams

ISLAMABAD: Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams Tuesday said that his team was looking forward to halt Pakistan’s top-order as they had chalked out a plan especially for free-flowing Fakhar Zaman.

Talking to media in a virtual conference from Zimbabwe, Sean said his team knew well how to restrict Fakhar.

“We know that he is coming out of an exceptional series against South Africa. He was more fluent with the bat than anyone else. We know well how to halt his progress and how to restrict him from scoring fluently despite the fact that he had scored two double hundreds during Pakistan’s last visit here.”

Strengthened by the inclusion of Craig Ervine and Brendon Taylor who missed the recent series against Afghanistan in UAE, Zimbabwe captain said that his team had gained strength with the duo’s inclusion.

“Both are really good when it comes to playing T20 cricket. Brendon has been playing T20 leagues throughout the world so he knows about requirements of the shorter version of the game.”

He also praised his young and upcoming players. “If Pakistan have some of the exciting hitters with them, we also have some of the talented upcoming hitters with the ability to clear the fence regularly. The T20 game is not something where you just nudge around for singles and two. It is a format where you need to show big-hitting prowess. We are well prepared for that, knowing well that we are to play against one of the best teams around.”

Sean also praised Pakistan for their consistency in the recent past.

“It is not easy to beat a team like South Africa at their own backyards. Pakistan did it twice. So there is no doubt that they are one of the best sides when it comes to T20 cricket.”

Zimbabwe captain added that his players were ready to exploit home conditions.

“The best thing about the series is that we are playing at home and know well what is required of us in these conditions. It is a massive advantage. We have been training hard and now when we are back to full strength, I am confident we can take the battle back to Pakistan mainly because we have cricketers with us who want to deliver and make the difference. We have players who can hit the ball as Fakhar Zaman did in South Africa.”