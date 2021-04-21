Ex-IG Durrani laid to rest

LAHORE:Former Inspector General of Police Nasir Durrani was laid to rest with state protocol in the graveyard of Defense Phase-7 here on Tuesday. A contingent of police presented the guard of honour to the grave of the police officer.

Besides the family members of the late IG; the funeral ceremony was also attended by the Punjab governor, senior most in-service and retired police and civil officers, notables from civil society.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with other senior police officers participated in the funeral prayers for the late IG and laid a wreath on his grave and offered fateh for the departed soul.