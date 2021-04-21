Bomb targets police officer in Northern Ireland

BELFAST: A bomb was planted to target a police officer in Northern Ireland, a law enforcement spokesman said on Tuesday, as tensions remained high in the British province. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a security alert remained in the town of Dungiven following a report of "a suspicious object" on Monday morning.

The device was discovered under the car of a serving member of the PSNI at a rural property, Britain’s domestic Press Association news agency said, citing security sources. "I can confirm that the device is viable and investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances," said PSNI assistant chief constable Mark McEwan in a statement. "We are treating this as an attack on a member of staff who also serves her community as a part-time police officer."