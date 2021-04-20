Dumper truck kills two friends

Karachi: Two friends lost their lives on Monday after a speedy dumper truck crushed them in the Korangi area. Police said the accident took place on the Qayyumabad flyover within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station where the speedy truck hit a motorcycle, killing both the men on the motorcycle on the spot. Following the accident, ambulances from different welfare organisations reached the site and transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.