Five Covid-19 patients die at Nishtar Hospital Multan

MULTAN: Five coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, during the last 24 hours. According to the hospital officials, Asghri Bibi, 75, Hashmat Bibi, 75, Kalsoom Bibi, 60, of Multan, Muhammad Rashid, 58, of Khanewal and Sakina Bibi, 75, of Vehari were tested positive for coronavirus and died at the hospital during treatment.

They said 210 coronavirus patients are under treatment at the hospital. According to divisional health authorities, 269 people were tested positive out of 3,265 in public and private hospitals during the last 24 hours.

In Multan district 212 people were tested positive out of 2, 833 and reports of 5,670 people were being awaited. In Khanewal district 18 people were tested positive for the virus out of 175 people and reports of 86 people were being awaited.

In Lodhran district 23 people were tested positive for the virus out of 222 and reports of 2,648 people were being awaited. In Vehari district 16 people were tested positive out of 30 people and reports of 352 people were being awaited.