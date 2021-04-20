Some people want to use Islam as a weapon: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday said that some people want to use Islam as a weapon to target the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The interior minister was addressing in connection with the launching ceremony of Margalla Avenue, which was also attended by the prime minister. "People talk while Imran Khan works. You are for Islam and the Almighty Allah and people gave you Islamabad," Rashid said.

"Some people want to use Islam as a weapon. There is no dearth of people who pull others' legs," he said. Rashid, while referring to PM Imran, said: "you will inshallah beat the enemies of Islam and Pakistan".

Earlier, in a video statement, Sheikh Rashid said that 11 policemen, who were taken hostage in Lahore, have been released after successful negotiations between the Punjab government and the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

He said the first round of talks have been concluded positively following which the policemen made hostage were released by banned TLP and the protesters had gone inside the Masjid Rehmatulil Alameen and police had also been withdrawn from there.