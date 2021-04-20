Macron seeks law change

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron urged a change in French law after a man who murdered a Jewish woman in 2017 avoided a trial on the grounds he acted in delirium due to drug-taking, in an interview published on Monday. Jewish groups have reacted with outrage to the decision by France’s highest court on Wednesday that Kobili Traore was not criminally responsible for the murder in 2017 of Sarah Halimi.