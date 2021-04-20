27 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 27 COVID-19 patients died and 2,766 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Monday, the death toll reached 7,457 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 270,338 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 34,681 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,313,105 in the province.

vaccination drive: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Ms Sarah Aslam directed Chief Executive Officers (H) to make necessary arrangements for the next phase of the corona vaccination drive that starts from 21 April for 50-59 age group. Chairing the monthly CEOs video link conference at the Committee Room, the Secretary PSH Department said, “Vaccination teams must ensure online data entry at vaccination centres. Home vaccination service in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Lahore needs immediate improvement. Similarly, delay in lab results of COVID-19 tests and pendency in sample transportation needs to be immediately addressed.”

The Secretary PSH Department said that dengue surveillance must be intensified and larvacidal activities must be scaled up in hotspot areas. She directed the districts to act proactively and put in place dengue control arrangements. She asked districts to nominate focal persons for “Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Per” Programme and ensure proper cleanliness at the government office premises as well in DHQs, THQs, RHCs and BHUs. Ms Sarah Aslam visited the provincial drug testing lab and reviewed performance of different sections of the lab.