School reopen to class 9 to 12

LAHORE:All public and private schools in districts Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Multan, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan reopened for class 9 to 12 on Monday.

In other districts the schools were already following regular schedule. In the above mentioned districts all schools would reopen on Mondays and Thursdays only with 50pc students of these classes attending schools on Mondays and rest of the 50pc on Thursdays. CEO District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore Pervez Akhtar visited various government schools of the provincial metropolis on Monday and reviewed implementation of Covid-19 SOPs. During the visit, the CEO issued show-cause notice the headmaster of Govt Tariq High School Lahore Cantt for poor arrangements while show-cause notices were issued to two teachers for being absent from duty.

Meanwhile, President of Serving Schools Association Mian Reza-ur-Rahman has demanded the government provide Covid-19 vaccination to teachers and staff of low-cost private schools. He also suggested that Education Cards on the pattern of health Cards should be introduced for schools charging less than Rs 4,000 fees per month.