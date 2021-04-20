KMC signs MoU with UNDP to upgrade Karachi’s infrastructure, environment

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Monday regarding betterment of parks, infrastructure and environment of the city.

According to the MoU, the UNDP will support the KMC and its associated departments, including the Parks and Horticulture Department, for promoting sustainable development with a particular focus on the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities – and SDG 15 – Life on Land.

Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed said the signing of the MoU with the UNDP would help uplift parks, infrastructure and environment of the city. “The participation of international development agencies and civil society in the process of development and prosperity of Karachi is welcoming,” he said while speaking at the MoU-signing ceremony. According to a press statement from the KMC, its officials were also present on the occasion. The KMC has become just a second local body after Turkey’s Istanbul Municipality that has joined hands with the UNDP, which is a great honour for the citizens of Karachi.

The MoU was signed by the Karachi administrator and UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Knut Ostby. As per the MoU, the UNDP will support the KMC’s Parks and Horticulture Department in its Sustainable Development Programme, especially in the areas of economic growth, urban development, environmental improvement, infrastructure development, solid waste management, health and education.

Mutual cooperation will be promoted in various fields for skills development, increasing employment opportunities, and resolving issues of migration to urban areas in line with the various UNDP models of SDGs.

Environmental pollution is being given importance at international level and steps are taken to combat it. In a metropolitan city like Karachi, environmental pollution is a major issue, especially in industrial areas, and various measures are being taken to address them, including tree plantation, said the statement.

Ahmed said the UNDP was conducting research in various international forums for environmental improvement with a special focus on this sector in underdeveloped countries. “We want to take full advantage of the UNDP’s experience and expertise for uplifting parks, infrastructure and combating environmental issues,” he added.

Knut Ostby, UNDP resident representative, said: “UNDP and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) have signed an MOU to promote sustainable development, with a keen focus on decent work and economic growth, sustainable cities and communities, and climate

action. We will be working together to engage private sector participation for sustainable development.”