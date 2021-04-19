‘Sana’s words show criminal approach’

Ag APP

LAHORE: Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat on Saturday termed the opposition’s allegations on government officers on the registry issue highly deplorable. The minister said, “Rana Sanaullah’s inappropriate words about government officers are reflective of his criminal approach which could not shake our faith and commitment.”

He said that threatening government employees was an illegal act. Rana Sana Ullah started levelling baseless allegations when the corruption of his leadership was exposed, the minister said. Has Rana Sanaullah questioned his leadership on corruption? he said.

Raja Basharat said that passing objectionable remarks about government officials was a highly condemnable act. Rana Sanaullah and his cronies should refrain from targeting government officials, he said.

The minister said the honest and hardworking officers were respectable and an asset to the nation. He said that the government was standing with the honest and hardworking officers as well as officials. The government employees were bound to discharge their obligations according to rules and regulations. He said that if the PML-N had any grievance against government officials, it should adopt a legal way.