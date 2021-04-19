Repeated cabinet reshuffle shows Imran’s incompetence: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Saturday termed the cabinet reshuffle time and again the incompetence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Party’s Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, while commenting on the latest cabinet reshuffle, said the upheaval in the ministries showed that PM Imran Kahn was suffering from mental stress and his incompetence was being exposed by his every move. \“When the captain is incompetent, how can the ship be prevented from sinking,” he added.

Kundi said Imran Khan should inform the nation about his performance instead of changing ministers’ portfolios. “Today’s situation is that the economy has collapsed and foreign affairs ruined,” he added.

Faisal Kundi said people were suffering from inflation while “Nero is playing the flute”. He said Imran Khan was providing protection to those who were increasing the prices of oil and medicines.

Separately, PPP Secretary Information Shazia Marri, MNA, said the problem is not in the cabinet but in the incompetent head of the cabinet, and Imran Khan’s incompetence was causing irreparable damage to the country.

She said the people were feeling insecure financially and security wise. “The selected government is putting the country's economic sovereignty at stake,” she said. She said the State Bank of Pakistan would not be handed over to the IMF under any circumstances. “Imran Khan incompetent government must be removed to save Pakistan from further threats,” she added.