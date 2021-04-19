Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in northeast Balochistan and upper Sindh.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Parachinar 40, Pattan 33, Dir (Upper 20, Lower 06), Kalam 13, Malam Jabba, Kakul, Saidu Sharif 09, Drosh 07, Balakot, Chitral 04, Peshawar (City 03, Airport 02), Mirkhani, Takht Bhai 02, Attock 26 and Islamabad (Golra 19, Zero point 12, Saidpur, Bokra 03, Airport 01).

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Mithi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 31.8°C and minimum was 16.6°C.