590 sugar bags confiscated

LAHORE:The district administration Lahore launched a crackdown on sugar hoarding here on Sunday. City Assistant Commissioner Faisan Ahmed raided a warehouse at Begum Kot and seized 230 bags of sugar. Shalimar AC Mansoor Qazi raided a warehouse at Garhi Shahu and confiscated 360 bags of sugar. The confiscated sugar bags will be sold to vendors in different markets at wholesale rates. The Lahore DC said storage of sugar was not allowed at all.