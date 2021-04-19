Sugar not available at Rs85 per kg in open market

LAHORE:The government has failed to control price-hike and overcharging. Shopkeepers are violating price lists. Sugar is not available in open market at official rates while the consumers are purchasing sugar in Ramazan bazaars staying in long queues.

The prices are only controlled in Ramazan bazaars where subsidised sugar is sold at lower than the market rates. Sugar is not available in markets at official rates of Rs85 per kilogram.

Shopkeepers are selling sugar to their regular customers at Rs100 per kilogram. Other customers are unable to buy sugar even at Rs100 per kilogram. In some areas shopkeepers have displayed placards stating sugar is not available.

The price of chicken live bird gained Rs25 and was fixed at Rs251 per kg, while it was sold at Rs265 to 280 per kg, and chicken meat gained by Rs36 per kg, was fixed at Rs364 per kg, and sold Rs370 to 450 per kg.

The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade unchanged at Rs43 to 45 per kg, B-Grade Rs39 to 41 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, potato white fixed Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was slightly increased by rupee one per kg, fixed at Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, and C-grade at Rs16 to 18 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs25 to 30 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs54 to 56 per kg, and C-grade at Rs50 to 52 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs40 to 60 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, garlic Chinese unchanged fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

Both Ginger Chinese gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs320 to 330 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, Ginger Thai gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs310 to 315 per kg, and sold at Rs320 to 360 per kg.

Cucumber farm gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 60 per kg.

Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

Biter gourd was fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Spinach was gained by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

Zucchini farm was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, and zucchini long reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, both sold at Rs60 per kg, Zucchni local was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was gained by Rs70 per kg, fixed at Rs210 to 220 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 450 per kg, lemon local was gained by Rs85 per kg, fixed at Rs365 to 375 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Lady finger was gained by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs115 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs160.

Luffa was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs140 to 160 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg, B-grade by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Capsicum price was unchanged at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was increased by Rs12 per kg fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg, and cabbage gained by Rs21 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

The price of pea was gained by Rs31 per kg, fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, carrot local gained by Rs31 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, not available.

Coriander was sold at Rs20 to 30 per bundle against the rate of Rs8 to 10 per bundle.

Fenugreek (Methi) was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Turnip was gained by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

Radish was fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold Rs50 to 60 per kg.

Beetroot was fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Sweet Potato was fixed at Rs64 to 66 per kg, not available.

The price of different variety of apples was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs65 to 175 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 140 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category gained by Rs30 per dozen, fixed at Rs155 to 160 per dozen, sold at Rs200 to 240 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs105 to 110 per dozen, sold at Rs140 to 150 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs63 to 65 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen.

Papaya was gained by Rs20 per kg fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs15 to 16 per piece, sold 25 to 30 per piece.

Guava A grade was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs105 to 110 per kg, B-grade at 82 to 85 per kg, mixed sold at Rs150 to 200 per kg.

Kinow Special was gained by Rs20 per dozen, fixed at Rs195 to 205 per dozen, sold at Rs400 to 450 per dozen, Kinow A grade was fixed at Rs87 to 90 per dozen, B-grade was fixed at Rs55 to 57 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 200 per dozen.

Strawberry A-grade was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg, B-grade at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Melon A-grade was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg.

Dates Irani was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs215 to 225 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 350 per kg, Dates Aseel was fixed at Rs105 to 185 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg.

Watermelon was fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Peach A-grade was fixed at Rs210 to 220 per kg, B-grade was fixed at Rs115 to 120 per kg, and it sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg while A-grade was not available.