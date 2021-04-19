Covid kills two more as another 532 test positive

Two more people have died due to Covid-19 and 532 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,553 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 11,349 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 532 people, or five per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,473,507 tests, which have resulted in 272,728 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 7,847 patients across the province are currently infected: 7,461 are in self-isolation at home, 10 at isolation centres and 376 at hospitals, while 349 patients are in critical condition, of whom 45 are on life support.

He added that 206 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 260,328, which shows the recovery rate to be 95.4 per cent. The CM said that out of the 532 fresh cases of Sindh, 250 (or 47 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 128 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 48 from District South, 39 from District Malir, 17 from District West, 14 from District Central and four from District Korangi.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 112 new cases, Shikarpur 20, Umerkot 15, Larkana and Sanghar 12 each, Ghotki and Badin 10 each, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sujawal, Sukkur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta and Matiari eight each, Kambar six, Jacobabad five, Kashmore and Dadu four each, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar three each, and Naushehroferoze one, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.