PML-N concerned over dissenting note 4 days after Shahbaz’s bail

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has expressed concern over a judge’s dissenting note four days after party president Shahbaz Sharif’s bail was announced.

The bail was granted on Wednesday, but Sharif remained in prison. The Lahore High Court’s two-judge bench had a split decision regarding Shahbaz’s bail in the money laundering and assets-beyond-means reference, according to Geo News. Justice Sarfraz Dogar accepted the bail petition, while Justice Asjad Javed Gharal rejected it. The case will now go to a referee judge, who will be appointed by the LHC chief justice.

On Sunday, there was a back and forth between the PML-N and the government. In a statement issued by PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb, she said the party expressed concern over the dissenting note issued four days after the bail was announced, adding this was “the first time in the history of the court, bail was granted but no written order was signed”. She hoped justice would be delivered by the court.

In response, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill held a presser where he accused the PML-N of lying with regard to the court’s decision, and claimed they were trying to give the impression that the ruling was changed later.

He insisted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) always respected the courts and has no influence over them.

“Maryam Aurangzeb’s concerns about the decision of granting bail to Shahbaz Sharif was aimed to give the impression about a change in the decision,” he said. Gill claimed the total assets of Sharif and his son Hamza ballooned over time. He also said the decision was announced not by the judge, but the Naib Qasid. Gill also claimed there was evidence against Shahbaz Sharif, which made it “difficult” to release him.

He said there were “serious cases” against Shahbaz Sharif with “solid evidence” and added that the national exchequer was “looted by Nawaz Sharif’s family in 1990 which was further looted by Shahbaz Sharif and his family from 2008 to 2018”.

In a media talk later, Aurangzeb fired back questioning Gill’s “legal standing” to comment on sub judice matters. “The chief justice Lahore High Court should issue a contempt of court notice on Shahbaz Gill,” she demanded.