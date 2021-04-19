Over 600,000 citizens facilitated through CFCs

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has facilitated over 6,000 people through three Citizens Facilitation Centres (CFCs) during the last month, a senior official said.

Talking to APP, he said all the CFCs had issued around 3,896 land fard, 984 domiciles, 546 international driving permits, 252 marriage certificates and 23 birth/death/burial Certificates in March.

He added that 328 arms licenses were renewed while 46 firms were registered during the same period. To a query, he said its facilitation centres were fully operation at various areas including the G-11/4 sector of Islamabad, Tarlai and Bhara Kahu.

The official said all the three facilitation centres had completely revamped and more services were added to serve the masses in an efficient manner.

He said at least 14 services were being provided at the centres that included the issuance of domicile certificate, International driving permit, marriage/divorce certificates, no objection certificate for events, land fard, birth/death/burial certificate, renewal of arms license and others.

The official added that earlier, the services were limited to only three.

As regard to revamping of the centres, he said online appointment system was launched for all the services, whereas self-service desks had also been set up.

Other initiatives included uploading of past records of various services on the system, establishment of dedicated counters for elders, disabled persons, and women, a helpline (051-9108194), and SMS service for updating applicants about the status of their applications, he added.