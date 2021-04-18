close
Sun Apr 18, 2021
Strict measures

Newspost

 
April 18, 2021

Pakistan is currently witnessing the third wave of the deadly coronavirus. However, the authorities have somewhat failed in containing the spread of the virus and convincing people to stay at home. One of the places which see huge crowds every day is courts. It is true that courts cannot remain closed for a long time. However, the authorities should think about the digitisation of courts so that all cases can be heard in a safe manner.

Mustajab Alam Khan

Islamabad

