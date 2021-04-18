Qureshi in UAE to discuss ‘regional, global issues’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday reached the United Arab Emirates for a three-day official visit where he would meet his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries.

The foreign minister was warmly received by senior officials of the UAE foreign ministry and Pakistan ambassador in the UAE, Afzal Mahmood, said a press release issued here.

The trip to the UAE comes amid reports of the Gulf state brokering peace talks between Pakistan and India. According to the Foreign Office, the foreign minister will meet Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media.

The foreign minister will hold consultations with the UAE’s leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce and the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora.

He will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. “The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad. Pakistan and the UAE enjoy strong fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared history and values.

“High-level visits between the two countries have played a pivotal role in providing further impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation and collaboration on a wide range of issues,” the Foreign Office added.