Two Indian kites to be released next week after rehab

Islamabad: The two Indian kites, common bird species, rescued by the workers of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), are recovering fast and expected to be released into their natural habitat in the coming week.

According to the details, the IWMB staff members were informed about these Indian Kites that got themselves trapped in strings hanging on the tree.

The staff members immediately reached the site and rescued the Indian Kites who received severe injuries to their wings and bodies during their struggle to get out of the web of strings.

The IWMB provided them with medical treatment and placed them in a cage to let them recover from their injuries. They were given proper food and environment that resulted in their fast recovery in the last few weeks.

The data provided by IWMB showed that there was a proper mechanism for the rehabilitation of animals and birds species. The rehabilitation programmes of various wildlife animals have been successfully completed in the last couple of years.

Now the staff members are better equipped with facilities and knowledge and more able to deal with the wildlife species that need medical treatment and rehabilitation after receiving injuries due to various reasons.

The rehabilitation of wildlife species has not a long history in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) but now the situation is improving with the provision of more facilities and funds by the relevant authorities.

An official said generally wildlife species deal with little bit injuries at their own but sometimes they receive fatal injuries and need help from the rescue workers.

“The rescue workers carry out patrolling by foot and try to monitor a maximum area of the MHNP. Whenever they find any injured wildlife animal or bird they bring it to the centre for its rehabilitation,” he said.