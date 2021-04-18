Administration fails to check high prices during Ramazan

RAWALPINDI: Although the district administration has fixed prices of daily consumable items, however, it has failed to implement them in letter and spirit thus failing to provide relief to the common man during Ramazan.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq has issued a notification for Naanbais and for open market shops here on Saturday. The local administration, Rawalpindi has fixed the rate of 11 eatable items for open market shops. The local administration however did not fix rates of chicken or ghee in the new notification.

The DC, Rawalpindi has issued a Notification No. IPWM/RWP/42/123 and fixed the price of ‘Roti’ at Rs7, Naan at Rs10 but unfortunately a ‘Roti’ is selling at Rs10 and a ‘Naan’ at Rs15. The DC has fixed the price of 1-kilogram mutton at Rs800m beef at Rs400 but mutton is selling at Rs1200 and beef at Rs600. The DC has fixed the rate of 1-litre milk at Rs100 and yogurt at Rs110 but milkmen are selling it at Rs120 to Rs130 and yogurt at Rs120.

According to notification, the retailers are ordered to sell 1-kilogram Daal Chana at Rs150 but they are selling it at Rs165, 1-kilogram basin is being sold at Rs200 against DC’s fixed price of Rs150, White Chana is being sold at Rs170 against fixed prices of Rs150, Daal Moong at Rs250 against the fixed rate of Rs220, Daal Masoor at Rs170 against the fixed rate of Rs150, Daal Mash at Rs310 against Rs270, and 1-kilogram rice is being sold at Rs200 against DC’s fixed price of Rs160.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi has fixed the rate of 1-kilogram sugar at Rs85 but the commodity is selling at Rs100-105.

With the prices of wheat flour, sugar, pulses, vegetables and meat rising, it appears that the market has not remained under administrative control.

The special price magistrates are focusing on ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ therefore open market shopkeepers are looting the public with both hands.

All kinds of vegetables have become out of reach for a common man because 1-kilogram lemon is being sold at Rs500, ‘tenda’ at Rs200 and ladyfinger at Rs160. Capsicum at Rs120, ‘arvi’ at Rs140, eggplant at Rs70, Cabbage at Rs80, cucumber at Rs60, bitter gourd at Rs100, gourd at Rs70, tomato at Rs60, potato at Rs50, and onion at Rs40 in open market shops. Consumers are facing price fluctuation on daily basis.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq told ‘The News’ that he will implement this notification at any cost. “Price violators will go to Adiala Jail,” he warned. He said that we are continuously monitoring hoarders and profiteers for looting public in the open market shops and ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’.”

We are increasing the numbers of special price magistrates they will only check open market shops during Ramazan,” he said.