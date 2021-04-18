UET syndicate approves recommendations for hiring staff

LAHORE : The Syndicate of University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore unanimously approved the recommendations of the Selection Board regarding appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff on all five campuses of the university.

The syndicate approved the recommendations in its third meeting of 2021 held recently.

A UET spokesperson said that in 16 meetings since September 2020, the Selection Board recommended appointment of 22 professors, 47 associate professors, 33 assistant professor and 12 lecturers to various departments of the university.

The syndicate approved the appointment of 13 professors, 27 associate professors, three assistant professors, one medical officer on Main Campus, six professors, nine associate professors, one assistant professor, one medical officer on New Campus, Kala Shah Kaku, two professors, four associate professors and two assistant professors on Faisalabad Campus, two associate professors, six assistant professors and one medical officer on Narowal Campus, and one professor, four associate professors and one medical officer at Rachna College of Engineering and Technology Gujranwala.

The syndicate also approved the recommendations of the Finance and Planning Committee regarding increase in remuneration of the visiting faculty, sharing formula of testing income, enhancement of financial power of chairpersons of the departments, and enhancement of honorarium of senior warden, wardens and resident tutors. The recommendations of the Finance and Planning Committee regarding rationalisation of posts of technical staff based on the number of laboratories and students in the departments were also approved.

The recommendations of the Academic Council regarding amendments to the academic regulations were also considered and approved by the syndicate.

Extension in contract appointment of two assistant professors, 38 lecturers, and nine officers was also approved by the syndicate.

The House also approved the time scale upgrade policy to place it before the university senate. The Framework of Distinguished National Professor Programme given by the HEC was adopted by the syndicate. On the recommendations of the Inquiry Committee constituted under PEEDA Act 2006, the syndicate approved issuance of show-cause notices for four teachers against whom disciplinary proceedings were initiated by the syndicate on account of willful absence from their duties.

The House also approved start of disciplinary proceedings under PEEDA Act 2006 against six more teachers who are also willfully absent from duties. The syndicate was also updated on the academic activities as well as the ongoing and future development projects.

The House appreciated the efforts of the vice-chancellor and his team on the approval of a new PC-I by Higher Education Commission (HEC) worth Rs1.68 billion for renovation of academic, administrative and residential buildings, laboratories, and other infrastructure including student hostels.

The renovation of historic Main Block, Annexe Block and Ali Mardan Hall will also be done under the project.