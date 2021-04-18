Expensive living

Despite the government’s claims that it will take all possible steps to ensure that the prices of essential commodities are not increased in the month of Ramazan, food and other basic items are being sold at astronomical prices in different places throughout the country. For people who are already struggling under rising inflation, it has now become impossible to afford basic household items.

The authorities concerned have completely ignored this important issue. The financial crisis is increasing day by day. It is time the government took immediate actions to provide some relief to people.

Hafsa Qazi

Karachi

*****

As expected, the prices of food items have been increased by 20 to 40 percent since the beginning of Ramazan. The PM had earlier said that he would strictly monitor the prices of food items. One can’t observe any ‘change’ in Naya Pakistan where poverty is at its peak.

The PM must take notice of this issue and provide some relief to people immediately.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad