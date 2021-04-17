Strict action against those spreading violence, says Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi to inquire after the health of policemen and personnel of Pakistan Rangers, injured during clashes with supporters of a religious party.

He said the security personnel bravely tackled the situation and foiled the attempt of the religious party which wanted to create the chaos across the country. He appreciating the security personnel, said they handled the mobs in a professional manner.

The minister said no one would be allowed to blackmail the state adding strict action would be taken against those involved in violent and destructive activities. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that protection of life and property of the citizens and maintaining the writ of the state is the mission of Punjab Police.

He said this while meeting the parents, wife and children of Constable Ali Imran Shaheed at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines here on Friday. Constable Ali Imran was martyred while performing his professional duties in the protests staged by an organisation, now banned.

The IG Punjab said that brave sons like Constable Ali Imran Shaheed are the pride of Punjab Police whose unparalleled sacrifice not only reflects the dedication, determination and duty of the police force but have also increased the honour and dignity of the Police Department.

He said that the families of Constable Ali Imran Shaheed and all other police martyrs are an important asset to Punjab Police, adding that steps are being taken for their best welfare and no stone will be left unturned for their welfare by utilising all available resources.

The IG Punjab offered Fateha for the departed soul of Constable Ali Imran Shaheed and also presented a relief cheque to his father, Muhammad Rafique, from the Police Department.

Paying homage to the sacrifice of Constable Ali Imran Shaheed, the IG Punjab said that the Police Department would be present with the family of Ali Imran Shaheed on every occasion of joy and sorrow and every possible step would be taken for the education and training of the children of the martyr.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and other officers, including DIG Operations Punjab Sohail Akhtar Sukhera were also present.