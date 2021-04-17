Youm-e-Dua observed for protection from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The Youm-e-Dua [Prayers Day] and Astaghfar [Penitence] were observed across country and special prayers were made to seek forgiveness for humanity against coronavirus pandemic.

Clerics and leading scholars of different religious schools of thought appealed to the public to take precautionary measures in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus.

While addressing the Juma (Friday) congregations, they said elements which were fanning anarchy and chaos in the country were going against the law and Shariah. “Every Muslim is protector of Namoos-e-Risalat and belief in the Finality of Prophethood,” they clarified.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, addressed Friday sermon at Grand Jamia Masjid Bahria Town, Lahore. He said entire humanity is in a state of threat due to coronavirus pandemic. He said everyone should turn to Allah Almighty to seek forgiveness and should adopt precautionary measures to ensure safety of one another. Ashrafi said those who were asking people not to get vaccinated against coronavirus were ignorant of religion and conventional sciences. He said vaccine could also be administered in a state of fasting and the Islamic scholars and Muftis agree on it.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Ramadan is a month of tolerance, forbearance and brotherhood; therefore philanthropists and wealthy people of society should take care of the poor and deserving.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that corona vaccine can be administered even during fasting.

He said we are all Ashiq-e-Rasool [Lovers of Prophet PBUH] and consider it a part of our faith to sacrifice everything for Namoos-e-Risalat and belief in the Finality of Prophethood.

Ashrafi said the state of Pakistan is not weak; it has defeated terrorism and extremism. Pakistan's army, security institutions and the nation together defeated terrorism and extremism. He said 80,000 Pakistanis sacrificed their lives to eliminate the menace of extremism and terrorism. “No one should think that he can take the state of Pakistan hostage through fanning anarchy,” said Tahir Ashrafi.

Those who addressed the Friday congregations in their respective districts and divisions included Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Pir Ruhul Amin, Allama Arif Wahidi, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Syed Amin Al Hasnat, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Qazi Abdul Qadir Khamosh, Maulana Hamidul Haq, Maulana Asghar Arif Chishti, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Vice Chairman Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem (Rahim Yar Khan), Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid (Multan), Qazi Matiullah Saeedi (Gujarat), Maulana Asadullah Farooq (Lahore), Maulana Asad Zakaria (Karachi), Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan (Faisalabad), Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Hanif Usmani (Sahiwal), Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Muhammad Asghar Khosa (Dera Ghazi Khan), Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan (Rawalpindi) Maulana Abu Bakar Sabri, (Islamabad), Maulana Anwarul Haq Mujahid, Shabbir Yusuf Gujjar, Maulana Abdul Malik Asif (Multan), Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Asidur Rehman Saeed, Maulana Abdul Hakim Athar, Qari Zubair Zahid, Maulana Islamuddin , Qari Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Qari Shamsul Haq (Lahore), Maulana Hassan Ahmad Hussaini (Daska), Maulana Muhammad Khurshid Nomani (Bahawalnagar), Maulana Fahim Al Hassan Farooqi (Sheikhupura), Maulana Abdullah Haqqani, Maulana Abdullah Rashidi (Kasur), Mian Rashid Munir (Sialkot), Maulana Muneeb Haidari, Maulana Abdul Waheed Farooqi (Narowal), Maulana Abu Bakar Hamza (Chakwal) Maulana Habibur Rehman Abid, Maulana Tayyab Gormani, Maulana Izharul Haq Khalid, Sahibzada Hamza Tahir-ul-Hassan (Faisalabad), Maulana Saadullah Ludhianvi (Toba Tek Singh), Maulana Anisur Rehman Baloch (Gojra), Maulana Abdul Rasheed (Hafizabad), Mufti Mohammad Omar Farooq (Khanewal), Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Shah Hijazi (Lodhran), Maulana Tanveer Ahmed (Bahawalpur), Maulana Mohammad Ahmed Maki, Maulana Mohammad Ashfaq Pitafi (Muzaffargarh), Maulana Kaleemullah Muawiyah (Nankana), Maulana Azizur Rehman Muawiyah Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi (Rajanpur), Maulana Saadullah Shafiq (Rahim Yar Khan), Hafiz Muhammad Tayyab Qasmi, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Darkhasti, Mufti Iqbal Usmani (Karachi), Maulana Yasir Alvi (Marine), Qari Abdul Rauf, Maulana Matool Mahar (Bahawalnagar), Hafiz Muhammad Talha Farooqi (Vehari), Maulana Zubair Khatana (Gujranwala), Maulana Aqeel Zubair (Sargodha), Qari Azizur Rehman (Layyah), Maulana Atif Iqbal (Kamalia) and others.