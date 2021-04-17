New Peshawar board chief was not top of merit list

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government after much delay notified the appointment of chairmen of three boards of intermediate and secondary education in the province, but the decision still caused controversy.

Prof Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai, the principal of Government College, Peshawar and head of the Professors Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was notified as the chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar.

Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai, who is in grade 20 and was second in the original merit list for the chairmanship of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar, was appointed after a deadlock on the issue of appointment. Bashir Khan, the acting chairman of the board, was top of the list but he was dropped when the original merit list was amended due to unknown reasons and sent again for final approval by the chief minister.

Bashir Khan, who had also served as secretary of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar, was also at the top in the merit list of the chairmanship of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Malakand. However, he was ignored for this position also. The post went to Prof Zamin Khan, who through a notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa primary and secondary education department was appointed as the chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Malakand.

Meanwhile, through a separate notification, Ihsanullah, the principal of the Government College No 1, Dera Ismail Khan, was appointed the chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dera Ismail Khan. He is a grade 19 officer.

The delay in the issuance of notifications for the new chairmen was reportedly caused by the difference of opinion between the primary and secondary education department and the chief minister’s office.