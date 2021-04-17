Abid, Imran say training at NHPC helping them

LAHORE: Test opener Abid Ali has said the training at National High Performance Centre (NHPC) ahead of the tour to Zimbabwe is helping him a lot.

“The coaches of NHPC are helping us a lot,” said Abid, who scored a century in his debut Test. “I also played a two-day practice match,” he added.

He said the confidence that the team got by winning the South Africa series would help them in Zimbabwe.

Young opener Imran Butt said the preparations for the Test series against Zimbabwe are going well and the bowlers and batsmen are working hard in the camp. “The players are also working with the coaches individually as per the need of the tour.”

Imran also said that winning the Test series against South Africa at home had given the team a lot of confidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that both the openers failed to do well in the home series against South Africa but the team management and selection committee decided to give them another chance.

Meanwhile, Atiq-uz-Zaman, fielding coach at the NHPC, said that the players are training enthusiastically even after fasting.

The former Test cricketer said that the players played practice matches as planned while focusing on most of the basics in fielding.