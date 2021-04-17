Vacant seat

Government Pakistan College, Saeedpur has been running its operations without a principal for a long time now. At present, more than 1,200 students are enrolled in this college which was built by a local philanthropist in the 1970s. In the late 1980s, the government constructed a new building for the college to provide a safe learning environment to students. Now, the college’s affairs are being handled by the principal of Government Boys College, Matli. The authorities concerned are requested to look into this matter immediately.

Abdul Jabbar

Badin